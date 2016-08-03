This set is a Bundle that includes Five Sets of Dolch Sight Word Flash Cards (Pre-Primer, Primer, First Grade, Second Grade, and Third Grade). There are 220 Flash Cards (+8 Blank Cards) in a Tie Dye with Purple Lettering Theme. Full price (if purchasing all of the five single sets) is $10, but this Special Bundle is only $4.75. There are four cards per page. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.



Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Days of the Week, more Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





220 Dolch Sight Word Flash Cards Pre-Primer - 3rd (Tie Dye Purple Lettering) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.