Students will enjoy this seasonal 2D shape Roll and Cover. It can be played with the spinner that is included or the die. It can be played as Roll and Cover or as 2D shape bump. The idea of this game is to reinforce shape recognition and naming.
To Play 2D Shape Roll and Cover
This is a two or more player game. Materials: One game board (they can share or you can play where everyone gets their own board) and one spinner with a paperclip and pencil for the spinner part or a die. Each person needs several of one color cover up. The first player spins and tells what shape they landed on then covers that shape on the game board. Then next player does the same. If a player spins a shape that is already covered, they lose their turn. Play continues until time is up or until all of the shapes are covered. The person with the most shapes covered wins.
To Play 2D Shape Bump
This is a 2 person game. Materials: One Game board to share, spinner, pencil and paperclip or one die. Each player needs several of ONE color linking cube. To play the game player one spins the spinner and tells what shape they have, then covers that shape on the board. The next player spins and tells what shape they spun and covers that shape on the game board. If a player spins a shape that is already covered, they can bump the other players cube from the shape. If a player spins a shape that he has already covered he can add a second linking cube and this means that he can’ be bumped from that space. It is locked. Play continues until time is up or the board is covered.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
