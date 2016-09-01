Our “I have, Who has…” activities are designed to reach all students at their level so that they can master math through repeated practice.

Aligned to Common Core



2.nbt.8 Add or Subtract 10 or 100



Description: Answer Keys and 30 Game Cards Included



This game can be played as a class, small group, or individually. There are a total of 30 game cards covering all aspects of adding and subtracting 10 or 100. An answer key is provided so that you can easily follow the progression/sequence of the game and ensure that the students have the correct answers.



~~Idea: Laminate and then cut out the time cards so that they can be protected and used repeatedly.



~~~Idea: Print Black and White by changing printer settings to gray scale.



~~~~Idea: Have your classroom Math Ambassadors work one-on-one with other level students.



Game Directions: 2.NBT.8 Add or Subtract 10 or 100, I Have, Who Has?



To play the game, distribute the cards among the students.



The game starts with "I have START card” and ends with the card that has "Let's do it again!".



The student with the first card reads both the “I have…” and “Who has…?” parts out loud. Then, the next student that has the card that matches the "who has" time question that was read aloud will read their "I have…" and “Who has…". The game is played until all cards have been read.





Terms

