This set includes 3 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

* Ruby Bridges (Promoting Tolerance in Your School Community)

* Bessie Coleman (Set to Flight through Reading)

* Sarah E. Goode (Small Creations that Make a Big Difference)







