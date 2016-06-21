This set includes 3 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.
PROMPTS INCLUDED:
Dr. Mae Jemison (The Importance of Space Exploration)
Barbara Jordan (Never Give Up!)
Rosa Parks (The Importance of a Simple Gesture)
Be sure to check my other products for more Expository Prompts, fun and helpful items, including Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
3 Black History Month Female Expository Writing Prompts Set B STAAR 3rd 4th 5th is licensed under a .
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Colors PowerPoint Presentation Fun/Colorful Words/Pictures (Expandable)
- (1)
- $2.75
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Purple Chevron)
- (0)
- $2.00
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Black Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Bonfire Poetry - 3D Fire Poems
- (7)
- $4.23
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
CITIZENSHIP: 1 Year's Citizenship lessons
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Halloween Vocabulary Mat
- (1)
- FREE
KS2 Christmas RE Lesson - The shepherds visit Jesus
- (1)
- $4.93
Christmas RE lesson KS2 - Gabriel Visits Mary
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
Free range eggs for Easter comprehension
- (0)
- $5.63
The Story Of The First Christmas
- (0)
- 10% off$4.51$4.06
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58