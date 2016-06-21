This set includes 3 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.

PROMPTS INCLUDED:
Dr. Mae Jemison (The Importance of Space Exploration)
Barbara Jordan (Never Give Up!)
Rosa Parks (The Importance of a Simple Gesture)


