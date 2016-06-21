This set includes 3 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

Condoleezza Rice (Greatness at a Young Age)

Sojourner Truth (Are You Willing?)

Harriet Tubman (Willingness to Serve)





Be sure to check my other products for more Expository Prompts, fun and helpful items, including Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





3 Black History Month Female Expository Writing Prompts Set C STAAR 3rd 4th 5th is licensed under a .