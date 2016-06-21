This set includes 3 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.
PROMPTS INCLUDED:

* Scott Joplin (Talent and the Encouragement of Family)
* Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Personal Legacy)
* Justice Thurgood Marshall (Correcting Injustice)


Be sure to check my other products for fun and helpful items, including more Expository Prompts, Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!


3 Black History Month Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) Set B 6th 7th by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 3-BHM-Expository-Prompts-6-7-Male-Set-B.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 796 KB

3-BHM-Expository-Prompts-6-7-Male-Set-B

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades