This set includes 3 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.

PROMPTS INCLUDED:



* Scott Joplin (Talent and the Encouragement of Family)

* Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Personal Legacy)

* Justice Thurgood Marshall (Correcting Injustice)





Be sure to check my other products for fun and helpful items, including more Expository Prompts, Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





3 Black History Month Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) Set B 6th 7th by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .