This set includes 3 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.

PROMPTS INCLUDED:



* Garret Morgan (Problem Solving)

* Jesse Owens (Character)

* Jackie Robinson (Inspiration)





Be sure to check my other products for fun and helpful items, including more Expository Prompts, Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





3 Black History Month Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) Set C 3rd 4th 5th by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .