This set includes 3 Christmas-Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 4th Grade, but would also be excellent for 3rd and 5th graders. Each prompt incudes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment. These are a great way to keep your friends engaged in perfecting their writing skills while enjoying the Christmas Season!
PROMPTS INCLUDED:
* Favorite Christmas Song
* Traditional Christmas Meal
* Making Hot Chocolate (Procedural)
Be sure to check my other products for fun and helpful items, including more Expository Prompts, Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
10 Christmas-Themed Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS Format) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Colors PowerPoint Presentation Fun/Colorful Words/Pictures (Expandable)
- (1)
- $2.75
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Purple Chevron)
- (0)
- $2.00
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Black Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Bonfire Poetry - 3D Fire Poems
- (7)
- $4.23
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
CITIZENSHIP: 1 Year's Citizenship lessons
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Halloween Vocabulary Mat
- (1)
- FREE
KS2 Christmas RE Lesson - The shepherds visit Jesus
- (1)
- $4.93
Christmas RE lesson KS2 - Gabriel Visits Mary
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
Free range eggs for Easter comprehension
- (0)
- $5.63
The Story Of The First Christmas
- (0)
- 10% off$4.51$4.06
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58