This set includes 3Christmas-Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th & 7th Grades. Each prompt inlcudes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment. These are a great way to keep your friends engaged in perfecting their writing skills while enjoying the Christmas Season!



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

*Christmas, When You Have Children

* Your Christmas Eve Traditions

* Decorating a Christmas Tree (Procedural)



3 Christmas-Themed Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) Set B 6th & 7th by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .