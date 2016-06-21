This set includes 3 Valentine-Themed Expository Prompts inspired by Love Quotes from Children's Literature presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

• Winnie the Pooh/A.A. Milne

• Charlotte’s Web/E.B. White

• Where the Wild Things Are/Maurice Sendak





Be sure to check my other products for more Expository Prompts, fun and helpful items, including Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





3 Valentine-Themed Expository Prompts Children's Books Set A 3rd 4th 5th Grades is licensed under a .