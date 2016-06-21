This set includes 3 Valentine-Themed Expository Prompts inspired by Love Quotes from Children's Literature presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

• The Silver Chair/C.S. Lewis

• Peter Pan/J.M. Barrie

• Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs/Cynthia Rylant







Be sure to check my other products for more Expository Prompts, fun and helpful items, including Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





10 Valentine-Themed Expository Prompts Children's Literature 3rd 4th 5th Grades by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .