360-degree exhibition of Encaustic Wax technique paintings, set in three settings. Comes with full explanation of artist and curator decisions. Allows students to navigate (up/down/left/right). This resource showcase use of new media with traditional art-making. The Word document is a Worksheet, with ideas for engaging your class.

Created: Nov 10, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

