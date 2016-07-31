3D Shape Posters with color graphics to display in your classroom.



These are perfect for teaching shapes and as a quick reference for students. Each poster has one shape, the name of the shape, and a cute graphic of a child holding the shape. **This resource was created with US spelling.



Shapes Included:

cone

cube

cylinder

hexagonal prism

pyramid

pentagonal prism

rectangular prism

triangular prism

sphere



