3D Shape Posters with color graphics to display in your classroom.

These are perfect for teaching shapes and as a quick reference for students. Each poster has one shape, the name of the shape, and a cute graphic of a child holding the shape. **This resource was created with US spelling.

Shapes Included:
cone
cube
cylinder
hexagonal prism
pyramid
pentagonal prism
rectangular prism
triangular prism
sphere

