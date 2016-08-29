3rd Grade Math Assessments | 3rd Grade Test Prep BUNDLE. Save with a BUNDLE! Common Core Aligned. These 3rd math assessments will measure every math skill taught in third grade. These 3rd Grade Math Assessments will keep math concepts fresh all year.



This 3rd Grade Math Assessments | 3rd Grade Test Prep include:

#1 - 180 days of math assessments or test prep review - answer keys included



#2 - Notebook cover (black and white)



#3 - Covers the entire year of 3rd grade!



Skills addressed in this bundle:

Operations and Algebraic Thinking



•Multiplication (3.OA.1)

•Division (3.OA.2)

•Multiplication and Division Word Problems (3.OA.3)

•Unknown Numbers (3.OA.4)

•Multiplication Properties (3.OA.5)

•Division as Unknown Factor Problems (3.OA.6)

•Multiplication/Division Fluency (3.OA.7)

•Two-Step Word Problems (3.OA.8)

•Number Patterns (3.OA.9)



Numbers and Operations in Base Ten



•Rounding (3.NBT.1)

•Addition and Subtraction (3.NBT.2)

•Multiplying Multiples of 10 (3.NBT.3)



Numbers and Operations - Fractions



•Understanding Fractions (3.NF.1)

•Fractions on a Number Line (3.NF.2)

•Equivalent Fractions (3.NF.3)



Geometry



•Quadrilaterals (3.G.1)

•Partitioning Shapes (3.G.2)



Measurement and Data



•Telling Time and Elapsed Time (3.MD.1)

•Liquid Volume and Mass (3.MD.2)

•Pictographs and Bar Graphs (3.MD.3)

•Measuring to the Nearest 1/4 Inch and Line Plots (3.MD.4)

•Area Concepts (3.MD.5)

•Area Concepts (3.MD.6)

•Rectilinear Area (3.MD.7)

•Perimeter (3.MD.8)



***Please see the thumbnails and preview for this resource before purchasing this product.***



@Little Tots Learning



This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.



Enjoy!



Ms. Blajic

Little Tots Learning