4 Centers with 10 sets in each center = 40 total work tasks!

Each center works on identifying parts of speech (noun, verb, and adjective) in a hands-on way and has a corresponding worksheet. These centers are great for independent work, reading centers, homework, or direct instruction. Have students complete the centers on their own or use as a structured teaching task.

Centers included:

Sort Noun, Verb, and Adjectives: Sort words based on part of speech.

Part of Speech Discrimination: Sort words based on part of speech. Identify which words are a noun, verb, or adjective and which are not.

Match Missing Word to Sentence: Find the appropriate noun, verb, or adjective that is missing in each sentence.

Match Word to Part of Speech: Match the underlined word in each sentence to the correct part of speech.

Each center comes with a label for the task and a corresponding worksheet!

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 3 MB

Parts-of-Speech

Resource for Centers

