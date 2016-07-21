4 Centers with 10 sets in each center = 40 total work tasks!



Each center works on identifying parts of speech (noun, verb, and adjective) in a hands-on way and has a corresponding worksheet. These centers are great for independent work, reading centers, homework, or direct instruction. Have students complete the centers on their own or use as a structured teaching task.



Centers included:



Sort Noun, Verb, and Adjectives: Sort words based on part of speech.



Part of Speech Discrimination: Sort words based on part of speech. Identify which words are a noun, verb, or adjective and which are not.



Match Missing Word to Sentence: Find the appropriate noun, verb, or adjective that is missing in each sentence.



Match Word to Part of Speech: Match the underlined word in each sentence to the correct part of speech.



Each center comes with a label for the task and a corresponding worksheet!