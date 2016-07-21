4 Centers with 10 sets in each center = 40 total work tasks!
Each center works on sentence building skills in a hands-on way and has a corresponding worksheet.
Sentence Spinners: Each child has three spinners to form 4 unique sentence and write them on corresponding worksheet.
Sentence Scrambler: Unscramble the words to create 5 sentences; color coded. Write sentences on worksheet.
Sentence Sets: Sort phrases that are sentence vs. not a sentence. Then write them on the worksheet.
Sentence Sorter: Sort the who, what, and where parts of a sentence and then write answers on worksheet.
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
