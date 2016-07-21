4 Centers with 10 sets in each center = 40 total work tasks!



Each center works on sentence building skills in a hands-on way and has a corresponding worksheet.



Sentence Spinners: Each child has three spinners to form 4 unique sentence and write them on corresponding worksheet.



Sentence Scrambler: Unscramble the words to create 5 sentences; color coded. Write sentences on worksheet.



Sentence Sets: Sort phrases that are sentence vs. not a sentence. Then write them on the worksheet.



Sentence Sorter: Sort the who, what, and where parts of a sentence and then write answers on worksheet.