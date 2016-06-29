What’s Included:
• 27 Task Cards
• 27 Task Cards (low ink version)
• Answer documents with questions included (9 per sheet)
• Coded Answer Document
• Answer Key
Task cards are great for center time, partner activities, or as independent enrichment. I love to use them as review before a test, or as a quick assessment tool, too. However you use them, kids love them.
This task card set has the added twist that the answers to the questions will be used to reveal the answer to a riddle code! My students loved this, and it made it very quick and easy to check.
I used these task cards as a fun, end-of-the-year review activity. Therefore, these cards review common core math skills over most of the year. There are questions related to: number sense, fractions, decimals, geometry, and more. For this reason, it would also work well for a review before state testing or other cumulative tests.
Thank you for viewing my product! I hope that you can find this useful in your classroom.
