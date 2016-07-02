This set of task cards was designed for general review of 4th grade math skills. I created this task card set specifically to be used just before our state testing. Therefore, these cards review common core math skills over most of the year. There are questions related to: number sense, fractions, decimals, geometry, and more.



Task cards are great for center time, partner activities, or as independent enrichment. I love to use them as review before a test, or as a quick assessment tool, too. However you use them, kids love them. This task card set has the added twist that the answers to the questions will be used to reveal the answer to 3 math riddle codes! My students loved this, and it made it very quick and easy for me to check.



Included in this product:

♦Answer key (1) - solutions to the problems

♦Answer key (1) - solutions to the riddle codes given

♦Task Cards (24) - 8.5 x 11 size

♦Task cards (24) - 4 per sheet size

♦Answer document (1) - 3 pages with smaller versions of problems for student work and answers

♦Answer document (1) - 1 page for solving the secret math riddle codes