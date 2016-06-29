This bundle has everything you need to practice 4th grade place value at a great price. Over $12.00 in products for just $8.00.

This product includes each of the following:

★Place Value - Fun Card Sorting Activity for Comparing and Ordering Numbers
★Rounding Practice Packet - For Use with LearnZillion videos series (4,NBT.A.3)
★4th Grade Place Value Questions for Interactive Classroom Jeopardy
★Place Value Number Forms Memory Match Game
★Place Value Practice Writing Word Forms by Writing a Check 4.NBT.A.2
★I Have Who Has Rounding Game CC 3.NBT.A.1 and CC 4.NBT.A.3
★Calculator Communication - Fun with Expanded to Standard Form CC 4.NBT.A.2
★Place Value Sliders Activity - Teach reading numbers to the billions CC.4.NBT.2
★Place Value Vocabulary Posters
★Place Value Task Card Review - Correlates with enVision Math Grade 4 Common Core
★Place Value Task Cards with Fun Self-Checking Code Message CC 4NBT.A.2
★BONUS: Place Value "I Can" statements

