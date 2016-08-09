CCSS Practice Standard 3, helping students construct viable arguments and critique the

reasoning of others, is one of the most challenging areas of math instruction for both new and experienced teachers. Teachers usually coach students to write persuasive essays and construct arguments in the language arts classroom; rarely have they done so during the math block. Now, all teachers must consider additional strategies to

help students deepen their reasoning skills and defend their computation strategies in addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, both orally and in writing.