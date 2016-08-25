5 Themes of Geography worksheet and Key

NAME: ______________________
Geography Themes

1. What effect did each of the geographical themes have on history? Explain for each. (History can include housing, clothing, occupation, choice of settlement etc.)

A. Location





B. Human/Environment





C. Region






D. Place






E. Movement





2. Which geographical theme had the greatest effect on your history? Why?

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • geography-homework.doc
  • geography-homeworkKEY.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

doc, 27 KB

geography-homework

Worksheet

doc, 27 KB

geography-homeworkKEY

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades