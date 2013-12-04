The Countdown #36

Space Lab Video Presentation: Comet ISON will be making its closest pass to the Sun tomorrow (Nov. 28). It's unclear what will happen next: ISON could be torn apart by the Sun&'s gravity. Or, it could escape with nothing more than a sunburn and begin the return journey to its birthplace in the Oort Cloud. Find out all the essential facts about ISON in our latest episode of The Countdown.

Created: Dec 4, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

