This task card set and smart notebook file is meant to introduce and review the concepts of measuring in metric units of length (mm, cm, m, km). There are 5 variations of questions to give the students practice finding appropriate units and doing conversions between units.

If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around the room and work at their own pace, too.

Here's what's included:
•50 Task Cards (4 per sheet size)
•50 Task Cards (low ink version)
•Answer Document
•Answer Document Key
•Bonus: Smart Notebook file to use for introduction of the skill

  • Measuring-Metric-Length-full-file.pdf
  • metric-measurement-of-length-introduction.notebook

Created: Jul 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

pdf, 34 MB

Measuring-Metric-Length-full-file

notebook, 2 MB

metric-measurement-of-length-introduction

