This is a complete set of state posters! Each state is represented. Each poster has the following features:
~"Glitter" boarder and state
~State Capital
~Region of the US
~Date of Statehood
~State Flag
Each poster is designed with simple wording and glitter graphics that attract attention and adds a bit of sparkle to your classroom!
Print 1 to a page for a chart in the classroom or print 4 to a page and provide students with flash cards or inserts for an interactive notebook! The possibilities are endless.
This set would not be possible without the AWESOME glittery graphics provided by Glitter Meets Glue!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
