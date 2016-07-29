This is a complete set of state posters! Each state is represented. Each poster has the following features:
~"Glitter" boarder and state
~State Capital
~Region of the US
~Date of Statehood
~State Flag

Each poster is designed with simple wording and glitter graphics that attract attention and adds a bit of sparkle to your classroom!

Print 1 to a page for a chart in the classroom or print 4 to a page and provide students with flash cards or inserts for an interactive notebook! The possibilities are endless.

This set would not be possible without the AWESOME glittery graphics provided by Glitter Meets Glue!

  • 50-States-Posters.pdf

