In this engineering, math, and sustainability project students answer the question, “Can I ride 53 miles on a bike from the energy of a single burrito?” They must define their variables, collect and analyze their data, and present their results. By the end of this project, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator Mike Wierusz, students should have all the information they need to design a burrito that would provide them with the exact caloric content necessary to ride 53 miles.



SUBJECTS:



• Engineering

• Design

• Physics

• Environmental Science



OUTCOMES:



Students will be able to:

• Identify what they do and do not know about the problem.

• Define problem variables and make a plan for solving the problem.

• Collect relevant data.

• Analyze their data using a spreadsheet program (e.g. Excel).

• Make a technical presentation of their results.



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• MS-PS3: Energy

• HS-ETS1: Engineering Design:

• HS-LS2: Ecosystems: Interactions, Energy, and Dynamics:

• 4PS-3: Energy

• MS-PS3: Energy

• MS-LS1: From Molecules to Organisms: Structures and Processes

• MS-ETS1: Engineering Design

• MS-PS1: Matter and its Interactions