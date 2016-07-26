Free
Downloaded 107 times
Viewed 60 times
In this engineering, math, and sustainability project students answer the question, “Can I ride 53 miles on a bike from the energy of a single burrito?” They must define their variables, collect and analyze their data, and present their results. By the end of this project, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator Mike Wierusz, students should have all the information they need to design a burrito that would provide them with the exact caloric content necessary to ride 53 miles.
SUBJECTS:
• Engineering
• Design
• Physics
• Environmental Science
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Identify what they do and do not know about the problem.
• Define problem variables and make a plan for solving the problem.
• Collect relevant data.
• Analyze their data using a spreadsheet program (e.g. Excel).
• Make a technical presentation of their results.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• MS-PS3: Energy
• HS-ETS1: Engineering Design:
• HS-LS2: Ecosystems: Interactions, Energy, and Dynamics:
• 4PS-3: Energy
• MS-PS3: Energy
• MS-LS1: From Molecules to Organisms: Structures and Processes
• MS-ETS1: Engineering Design
• MS-PS1: Matter and its Interactions
Free
Downloaded 107 times
Viewed 60 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology / Engineering
- Geography / People and environment
- Math / Advanced mechanics
- Math / Advanced mechanics / Work, energy and power
- Math / Algebra
- Physical education / Anatomy, biomechanics and physiology
- Physical education / Fitness training
- Physical education / History of sport and socio-cultural studies
- Physical education / Performance and sport psychology
- Understanding the world / Transport
Other resources by this author
MAKEShift Poetry
- (1)
- FREE
Light-Up Music Box
- (0)
- FREE
Circuit Arcade
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
KS 2 Bundle
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
Fossil Fuels and Sustainable Energy KS3 KS4
- (0)
- $2.82
Product Design Science Engineering Geodesic Domes
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
Energy Trumps
- (4)
- FREE
Sustainable Buildings
- (3)
- FREE
Moja Island
- (8)
- FREE
Updated resources
KS 2 Bundle
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
Product Design Science Engineering Geodesic Domes
- (0)
- $3.52
Fossil Fuels and Sustainable Energy KS3 KS4
- (0)
- $2.82