5th Grade ELA Common Core Posters- Chevron Glitter Pattern





It is so important for students to see, read and become familiar with the standards they are learning. I display the standard we are working on each day on my white board. I print out all of the standards at the beginning of the year (and laminate them!). I then sort them by strand and hole punch each one. I put them on book rings so that I can easily post them on my board on a magnetic hook