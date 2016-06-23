What is AppSmashing? Use two or more apps to create visual awesomeness you couldn't create with just one app. These App Smashing challenge cards will keep your students busy creating mind blowing multimedia creations on the iPad for the entire year! Most app smashing challenges are focused on free apps from the Appstore. From PicCollage to Augmented Reality - everything you need to kick off the new school year with a blast! I provide you with tons of ideas on how to implement curriculum topics using App Smashing on my cards as well.
Get the App Smashing Challenge 1 task card right here. Free Download!!!
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
