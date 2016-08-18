This lesson helps students identify issues in the US immigration system: It is great for topics to discuss and debate. I usually use the readings as a jigsaw activity and then discussion/ debates. Students will learn about who they feel belongs and does not in the country; as well as helps students identity immigration issues in the United States
topics include: Illegal immigrants and drivers licenses, process of immigration, US immigrants and the Presidency, the Dream Act, Local police special order #40, Enforcement raids, and guest worker programs

