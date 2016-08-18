This lesson helps students identify issues in the US immigration system: It is great for topics to discuss and debate. I usually use the readings as a jigsaw activity and then discussion/ debates. Students will learn about who they feel belongs and does not in the country; as well as helps students identity immigration issues in the United States
topics include: Illegal immigrants and drivers licenses, process of immigration, US immigrants and the Presidency, the Dream Act, Local police special order #40, Enforcement raids, and guest worker programs
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- Law and legal studies / US law
