This bundle will give your students plenty of practice in 6th grade math skills. It includes 148 task cards that cover the following:

Practice and reinforcement in writing, reading, and evaluating expressions in which letters stand for numbers



The least common multiple and the greatest common factor.



Solving for an unknown in each of the four operations.



The task cards have a fun winter theme that will keep your students engaged as they practice important math skills.

Aligned with:

CCSS.Math.Content.6.EE.A.2.a

CCSS.Math.Content.6.EE.A.2

CCSS.Math.Content.6 NS.B.4

Student worksheets and answer keys are included. You receive a 20% savings on the bundle.

This is a collection of 3 math products that can be purchased separately in my shop.