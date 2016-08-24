6th Grade Math Review Booklet- Perfect to review and practice skills from 4th and 5th grade that are needed for success in 6th grade math!



Included in this product:

“Getting Ready for 6th Grade Math” Review Booklet. Each page includes a quick review of the skill and practice problems. Topics include:

Naming decimals

Ordering decimals

Equivalent Fractions

Simplifying Fractions

Adding and subtracting fractions with like denominators

Adding and subtracting fractions with unlike denominators

Multiplying fractions

Long Division

Area of Rectangles

Volume of rectangular prisms

Identifying quadrilaterals

Plus: a page to add any other notes and a multiplication table for quick reference.

There are 2 versions of this booklet included: 1 version with fill in the blank notes and another with the notes filled in (perfect for differentiation and meeting IEP accommodations)



Answer key is also provided.



To put this booklet together, print all 8 pages in order, front to back!