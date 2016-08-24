7th Grade Common Core Math Standards Posters- Emoji Print. Includes an individual poster for each standard as well as strand headings.



It is so important for students to see, read and become familiar with the standards they are learning. I display the standard we are working on each day on my white board. I print out all of the standards at the beginning of the year (and laminate them!). I then sort them by strand and hole punch each one. I put them on book rings so that I can easily post them on my board on a magnetic hook