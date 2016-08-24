7th Grade Math Review Booklet- Perfect to review and practice skills from 5th and 6th grade that are needed for success in 7th grade math!



Included in this product:

“Getting Ready for 7th Grade Math” Review Booklet. Each page includes a quick review of the skill and practice problems. Topics include:

Adding and subtracting fractions

Multiplying and dividing fractions

Integers

Absolute Value

Evaluating Algebraic Expressions

Solving Equations using Addition and Subtraction

Solving Equations using Multiplication and Division

Unit Rate

Percent Problems

Distributive Property

Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms

Writing Inequalities

Graphing Inequalities

Graphing Coordinates

Areas of Polygons

Mean, Median, Mode and Range



Plus: a page to add any other notes and a multiplication table for quick reference.

There are 2 versions of this booklet included: 1 version with fill in the blank notes and another with the notes filled in (perfect for differentiation and meeting IEP accommodations)



Answer key is also provided.



To put this booklet together, print all 10 pages in order, front to back!



Be sure to check out the preview to see all pages