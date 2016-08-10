8 steps that led up to the Civil War-Causes of the Civil War PowerPoint with Videos and Notes
including: Missouri Compromise 1820, Nat Turner's Rebellion, Compromise of 1850, Fugitive Slave Act, Uncle Tom's Cabin, declaration of Causes by South Carolina, Kansas Nebraska Act, Dred Scott Case, and John Brown's Raid
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Civil wars
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Social history
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Civil wars
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Empires and colonialism
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
- History / Thematic and breadth studies / Cultural history
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Citizenship: Government
Different Types of Government Bundle. Made for KS4 but easily adapted. Suitable for Citizenship drop down days, Citizenship lessons (each lesson is...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Politics : Politics + Citizenship
Massive Politics and Government Bundle. Made for KS4 but easily adapted. Suitable for Citizenship drop down days, Citizenship lessons (each lesson ...
- 10 Resources
- $12.54
jp_kennedy
Black History - 9 Week Activity Pack
A resource pack on Black History covering 9 pastoral sessions or lessons. Looks at American Black History with links to UK. Extensive PPT of 30+ sl...
- (0)
- $11.27
New resources
BUNDLE
Roy_Huggins
GCSE American West Teaching Resources
This is your chance to buy all my outstanding American West resources bundled up for a massive saving. These resources are tried and tested. They a...
- 19 Resources
- $63.39
Updated resources
Roy_Huggins
Card Sort: The Glorious Revolution in 1688
This outstanding resource is designed to get students decide what the causes and consequences of the Glorious Revolution. It is suitable for the fu...
- (0)
- $4.23
jp_kennedy
Black History - 9 Week Activity Pack
A resource pack on Black History covering 9 pastoral sessions or lessons. Looks at American Black History with links to UK. Extensive PPT of 30+ sl...
- (0)
- $11.27
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Citizenship: Government
Different Types of Government Bundle. Made for KS4 but easily adapted. Suitable for Citizenship drop down days, Citizenship lessons (each lesson is...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90