Matt Benton shows us nuclei moving inside a beetle egg as a beetle embryo forms.
Cambridge University's Under the Microscope is a collection of videos that show glimpses of the natural and man-made world in stunning close-up.
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
