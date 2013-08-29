Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 144 times
How Bill Perkins Created a Caring School Community
How the Care for Kids program has transformed students at an all-boys school.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 144 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Edutopia
Providing Students with Critical Thinking Skills
Provide students with the critical-thinking skills required to succeed at university - and the confidence to use them.
- (1)
- FREE
Edutopia
Teaching Critical Thinking
Setting up 'fishbowl' classroom configurations, assigning student roles, and other techniques for facilitating successful Socratic discussions.
- (1)
- FREE
Edutopia
Social, Emotional, and Academic Learning
The Neuroscience of Social, Emotional, and Academic LearningResearch on how social and emotional learning can affect the brain.
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
rmcgill
The 5 Minute Lesson Plan by @TeacherToolkit
*Updated January 2018* - with 1-hour webinar tutorial to guide new users. Designed to reduce planning time and focus on key learning phases within ...
- (267)
- $5.62
InformingEducation
Teacher Excel Markbook
This excel spreadsheet can be used to record student's grades. Using a 1-10 system you can record their marks and it will automatically average the...
- (10)
- $3.52
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: The Bildungsroman Novel
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the Bildungsroman structure employed by Charl...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
scott209
Resilience Assembly - Persistence - Learning Power - Growth Mindset
This assembly explores what it means to be 'resilient'. Tackling the importance of perseverance and not giving up. It uses a positive role model (A...
- (1)
- $7.04
robertdoxey
Double-sided drawing/writing worksheet
Ticks every box a teacher could want. This resource allows the learner or teacher to create whatever design or written work they choose. Easily edi...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
RUN DMC
Whole School Timetable Free
This is a free version of my premium resource of the same name containing only Timetable Setup file. I created and developed these customised Excel...
- (3)
- FREE
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82
MariangelC
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities.
The topic of this unit is Children and teenagers’ rights. The main objective is to foster students’ critical and creative thinking to solve a probl...
- (0)
- $7.04