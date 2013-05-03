A PowerPoint and worksheet explaining the importance of Ignorance and Want to the story of A Christmas Carol. Pictures, questions and an annotated extract (KS3/KS4)

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Ignorance and Want.docx
  • Ignorance and Want.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: May 3, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Worksheet

docx, 337 KB

Ignorance and Want

Project/Activity

pptx, 934 KB

Ignorance and Want

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades