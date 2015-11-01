$3.20
$4.00);
(20% off)
This collection of 3 WebQuests covers the Three Branches of the United States Government.
One major part of the Constitution is that the government is made up of three different branches. These branches include the Executive Branch (the president and the cabinet), the Congress (House and the Senate), and the Judicial Branch (the Supreme Court). By creating three branches of government, the founding fathers wanted no group or person to become too powerful. The three branches would "balance" the power of the other branches.
The first Webquest gives your students background about the President and all of the people that serve in this area of government.
The second Webquest explains about Congress and the inner workings.
The third Webquest explains the Judicial Branch and the importance it plays in our Government.
The three Webquests explain the importance of each part of the three Branches and how they work together to ensure a balance of power as our forefathers planned.
An Answer Key is included. There is a list of sources at the end as well as several activities to help with differentiation.
More Resources
The Three Branches of Government Scavenger Hunt- Read The Room- Grades 4-7.
The American Revolution. Ultimate Bundle of Printables to Teach and Review.
U.S.A. Geography- A Bundled Collection.
Bundled for Savings Amazing Collection 4 Latitude Longitude Games.
A Collection of 3 WebQuests -Major Events That Led Up To The American Revolution.
$3.20
$4.00);
(20% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 1, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Three Mile island-Reading Comprehension- Read The Room-Grades 5-8
- (0)
- 20% off$3.00$2.40
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun-Grades 6-8
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Popular paid resources
15 RHYMING INTERNET SLOGANS
- (0)
- $5.63
E-Safety Starter Cards/Powerpoint Scenario Cards and Answers
- (0)
- $28.17
6 E-Safety Assemblies or Lessons for Primary Internet Safety
- 6 Resources
- $9.16
New resources
What's personal information? What can I share?
- (1)
- FREE
Are the things I see, read, and hear online always real or true?
- (1)
- FREE
'Class win or fail' revision game. Suitable for everything!!
- (1)
- $2.00
Updated resources
15 RHYMING INTERNET SLOGANS
- (0)
- $5.63
E-Safety Starter Cards/Powerpoint Scenario Cards and Answers
- (0)
- $28.17
6 E-Safety Assemblies or Lessons for Primary Internet Safety
- 6 Resources
- $9.16