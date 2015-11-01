This collection of 3 WebQuests covers the Three Branches of the United States Government.
One major part of the Constitution is that the government is made up of three different branches. These branches include the Executive Branch (the president and the cabinet), the Congress (House and the Senate), and the Judicial Branch (the Supreme Court). By creating three branches of government, the founding fathers wanted no group or person to become too powerful. The three branches would "balance" the power of the other branches.
The first Webquest gives your students background about the President and all of the people that serve in this area of government.
The second Webquest explains about Congress and the inner workings.
The third Webquest explains the Judicial Branch and the importance it plays in our Government.
The three Webquests explain the importance of each part of the three Branches and how they work together to ensure a balance of power as our forefathers planned.
An Answer Key is included. There is a list of sources at the end as well as several activities to help with differentiation.
