In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the nocturnal kinkajou, aka honey bear. It is related to coatis and racoons and is found in Central and South America and has a 'fifth limb' -- its prehensile tail and a five inch tongue helps it to get food and lick nectar from flowers.
Created: Feb 13, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
