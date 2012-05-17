Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1 times
Viewed 160 times
A Letter Addressed to the Abbe Raynal, on the Affairs of North America, in Which the Mistakes in the Abbe's Account of the Revolution of America Are Corrected and Cleared Up by Thomas Paine
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1 times
Viewed 160 times
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
William Shakespeare Bundle
William Shakespeare Bundle Engaging activities
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
BUNDLE
TandLGuru
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
These 16-page resource booklets contain a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of all 15 ...
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
KS2History
'Escape From Pompeii' Planning (Romans/Volcanoes)
Updated for 2017/18! Download our popular Escape From Pompeii English Planning Pack for Year 3/Year 4. This resource is featured in TES's "Bes...
- (14)
- $7.04
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
benserghin
Goodnight Mister Tom by Michelle Magorian Comprehension KS2
A World War Two classic by Michelle Magorian and widely recogignised as one of the best novels ever written. I have selected the best chapters from...
- (1)
- $4.23
sparkle1978
Victorian Workhouses -Street Child -8 lessons
This smartboard is aimed for upper key stage 2 and links to the topic of Victorians and the workhouse life. This smartboard has over 70 slides that...
- (1)
- $16.90
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
William Shakespeare Bundle
William Shakespeare Bundle Engaging activities
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
BUNDLE
TandLGuru
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
These 16-page resource booklets contain a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of all 15 ...
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
SALE
teachercellar
Sats Comprehension KS2
Another original short story written by me in a child friendly vocabulary set in 1895, Jayne, the young lady of the house is attending a ball in th...
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80