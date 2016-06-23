An introduction to the A Level (A2) English Language course. The PowerPoint includes a summary of each exam, example questions, and the assessment objectives for each section. At the end of the PowerPoint, there's an activity for Paper 1 Section A. It includes two texts about Somerset - one older text and one contemporary (like the the students will get in the exam) - with exam questions on the texts.
The two texts are attached in a Word doc and there's also a PDF with the two texts annotated in detail.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
irisa445
Hamlet Activity Act 1 Scene 2 - Hamlet's Soliloquy
Sheet 1 is Hamlet's first speech in Act 1, Scene 2. Sheet 2 has the mixed up annotations, which can be cut out and stuck onto sheet 1 (or copied ou...
- (1)
- $4.23
irisa445
AS AQA English Language - Paper 2 Language Varieties Theorists
A PowerPoint and worksheets for revision and notes for each topic for Paper 2 - Language Varieties. The student version sheet has each topic (Langu...
- (2)
- $8.45
irisa445
A Level (A2) English Language Introduction AQA
An introduction to the A Level (A2) English Language course. The PowerPoint includes a summary of each exam, example questions, and the assessment ...
- (1)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
PhonicsToolkit
Visual Adjective Helper Cards (Autism)
As April is Autism Awareness month, I created this free Visual Adjective Helper Cards pack in the hope that teachers and parents alike may find it ...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Teacher-of-English
Collective Nouns (PowerPoint and worksheets)
Collective Nouns 32 slide editable PowerPoint presentation with 1 worksheet Collective Nouns is made up of a 32 slide PowerPoint with an accompanyi...
- (1)
- FREE
ferrycaptain
Harry Potter SPAG Collection
A few one-off lessons based on Harry Potter and SPAG! Includes activities on homophones, nouns, up-levelling work and prepositions.
- (1)
- $2.82
NewsFlashEnglish
Artificial Intelligence
Today, we are going to talk about artificial intelligence. It is supposedly the future. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is intelligence displayed b...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
smpotter92
English Support Word Mat
English Support Word Mat: Colourful mat including the following sections: PEEL ANSWER THE QUESTION CHECK DESCRIPTIVE WRITING TECHNIQUES PUNCTUATION...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
English Checklist Flashcards
Small English flashcards to be used as a helpful reminder for assessments. The cards included the following information: Answer the question check:...
- (0)
- $2.82
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet much of...
- (0)
- $14.09