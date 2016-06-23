An introduction to the A Level (A2) English Language course. The PowerPoint includes a summary of each exam, example questions, and the assessment objectives for each section. At the end of the PowerPoint, there's an activity for Paper 1 Section A. It includes two texts about Somerset - one older text and one contemporary (like the the students will get in the exam) - with exam questions on the texts.
The two texts are attached in a Word doc and there's also a PDF with the two texts annotated in detail.

