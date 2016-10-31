A worksheet designed to test comprehension and identification of the themes in L' Aventure de Walter Schnaffs.
All page references can be located in the Nelson edition of the text
Incidentally, there are some really good free recordings in French of some of the stories on the free story reading app Librivox

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • Maupassant-Worksheets-L'Aventure-de-Walter-Schnaffs.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

Maupassant-Worksheets-L'Aventure-de-Walter-Schnaffs

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades