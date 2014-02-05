Un hombre que dijo ser el mar

A very ambitious stop-motion videopoem from Mexico. Tonatihu Mercado directed and wrote the poem, Mariana G. Reyes was the director of photography, and Osiris A. Puerto is credited simply with “Arte” (making the claymation figures, I guess) along with eight assistant artists and six assistant animators. Eros “Lobo” Ortega composed the original score, and the slightly dodgy English translation is attributed to Jesús Francisco García Reyes.

