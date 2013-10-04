Free
British scientists were tinkering with molecules meant to interact with bioengineered cells.
During an experiment, they left an organic solution overnight to evaporate. The next day, they found crystals left behind. And when they examined them, the scientists found something unexpected: the crystals contained carbonate–molecules that form in the presence of carbon dioxide. In other words, the molecules in the solution had absorbed carbon dioxide from the air.
