This is a great ice breaker game if you split the class into groups (say 4) with perhaps the option of a prize. The format on powerpoint allows the images to be changed at your leisure. This allows for you to customise it and make it subject relevant - i.e. coaches/injuries/anatomy etc. Enjoy
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 10, 2011
Updated: Jul 7, 2011
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
neiltaylor85
A Question Of Sport
This is a great ice breaker game if you split the class into groups (say 4) with perhaps the option of a prize. The format on powerpoint allows the...
- (1)
- FREE
neiltaylor85
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
I have created this for BTEC 1st Diploma in Sport - Body in Sport module. It can be easily adapted for ANY subject.
- (0)
- FREE
neiltaylor85
ALL IN ONE ANATOMY WORKBOOK
Basic information on bones, Muscles, Cardiovascular System, Respiratory System and Energy Systems.
- (11)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
mikemcgreal
Key Stage 1 Multi Skill Lesson Plans
Six weeks worth of lesson plans aiming to develop agility, balance and coordination. These lesson plans are aimed at the non PE specialist primary ...
- (83)
- $2.11
leighbee23
Olympics games- ancient to modern
An introduction to the ancient olympics and modern olympics, this lesson covers the history of the olympic games It also has a countries research t...
- (20)
- $2.11
NW_PE
OCR GCSE PE 9-1 (2016) Paper 1 Revision Booklet / Guide with Questions and Mark Scheme
We have over 400 5 star reviews on our highly successful GCSE PE units of work and are confident that our new OCR GCSE PE Revision Guide will not d...
- (1)
- $28.17
New resources
HeadOverHeels
Gymnastics Assessment Sheets
Use this great FREE resource for you and your children to log which gymnastics skills they can do and which they need to spend time mastering. The ...
- (1)
- FREE
Boropetec
PE Sports quiz - Question of sport 2017
A PE Sports quiz ideal for large groups/Christmas quiz - All answers given. Fully prepared and ready to use on PowerPoint.
- (1)
- FREE
jasargent@hotmail.co
OCR 2017 AEP power point and student template
All you need and more to complete the GCSE PE AEP Teacher PP student electronic word document Norm charts
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
mgoldsworthy
Personal Survival Swimming Awards
Different personal survival challenges (bronze, silver, gold and platinum) for pupils to complete.
- (0)
- $2.82
mgoldsworthy
Differentiated worksheet - Joint classifications and sporting examples (GCSE PE)
3 differentiated worksheets for joint classifications and sporting examples, answers provided. Can be used in class or as homework.
- (0)
- $2.82
mgoldsworthy
Fitness Testing Cards and Ratings
Covers cardiovascular fitness, muscular endurance, flexibility, muscular strength, balance, reaction time, agility coordination, power and speed. E...
- (0)
- $2.82