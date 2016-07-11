"Redemption is within us all."

-Brian Dalton



This simple and affordable literary study of A Retrieved Reformation, by Wake Up Sunshine, is created to enhance a child's understanding of being an active and engaged reader. Students will be engaged in a thought-provoking and creative manner through the use of active reading strategies, encouraging them to work with the text. The literary guide also comes with the complete story text!



So, let your students enter the world of unexpected redemption and watch their creative minds set sail!



Included in the guide:

3 Terms of Use

4-5 Core Standards

6-13 A Retrieved Reformation Text

14-18 Zoom In

19-24 Activity 1 - Vocabulary

25 Activity 2 - Cornell Notes

26 Activity 3 - The 5 W’s

27 Activity 4 - Story Map

28 Activity 5 - Theme

29 Activity 6 - Cause/Effect

30 Activity 7 - Reflection

31 Activity 8 - Paraphrasing

32 Final Assessment

33 Answer Key

34 References