"Redemption is within us all."
-Brian Dalton
This simple and affordable literary study of A Retrieved Reformation, by Wake Up Sunshine, is created to enhance a child's understanding of being an active and engaged reader. Students will be engaged in a thought-provoking and creative manner through the use of active reading strategies, encouraging them to work with the text. The literary guide also comes with the complete story text!
So, let your students enter the world of unexpected redemption and watch their creative minds set sail!
Included in the guide:
3 Terms of Use
4-5 Core Standards
6-13 A Retrieved Reformation Text
14-18 Zoom In
19-24 Activity 1 - Vocabulary
25 Activity 2 - Cornell Notes
26 Activity 3 - The 5 W’s
27 Activity 4 - Story Map
28 Activity 5 - Theme
29 Activity 6 - Cause/Effect
30 Activity 7 - Reflection
31 Activity 8 - Paraphrasing
32 Final Assessment
33 Answer Key
34 References
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
