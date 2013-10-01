Like with chimps, some parrots are smarter than others. One female was able to choose the right cup three quarters of the time. Chance would result in fifty-percent success.

That put her on par with chimps and four-year-old humans. The others chose randomly, but if the test was done without the screen, they figured out what was going on.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 115.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 1, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades