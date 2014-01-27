Excerpts from the performance of “Dice Thrown,” a new opera by American composer John King. Every performance is unique, according to an interview with King:

Each night the order changes, the durations of each aria changes, the orchestral music changes so that sometimes a singer is singing with a full orchestral texture, the next night the same aria is sung against a solo English horn. The lighting changes, the video, the movement, the live electronics all change for each iteration of the piece, the changes being determined by chance operations and random number generators.