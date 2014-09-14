Ppt showing examples of aborignal art with each example hyperlinked to the website it came from which shows more information about the story behind each piece. Also has a collection of symbols and their meanings.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Aboriginal Art.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 14, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 10 MB

Aboriginal Art

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades